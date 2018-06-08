FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after signing on a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. North Korea’s three East Asian neighbors - Japan, China and South Korea - have a shared goal of denuclearizing the North, but what may come out of Tuesday, June 12's summit in Singapore between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has different and possibly conflicting implications for their security, economic and geopolitical interests.(Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)
Worried, hopeful and wary: Neighbors await Kim-Trump summit

The Associated Press

June 08, 2018 09:32 PM

TOKYO

North Korea's East Asian neighbors have a shared goal of denuclearizing the peninsula, but what may come out of Tuesday's summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un has different and possibly conflicting implications for each.

Japan, unable to meet Kim directly, is relying on Trump for almost everything from its security to an accounting of its citizens who were abducted decades ago by the North.

South Koreans remain skeptical but also embrace hope that a positive outcome of the talks could push forward a Korean War peace treaty and further cooperation.

China, a U.S. rival that is increasing its regional presence, is seeking to continue exerting its influence on North Korea.

