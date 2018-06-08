Singapore celebrating summit with Trump cocktails, Kim tacos

FILE - In this June 7, 2018, file photo, miniature American and North Korean flags are used to decorate the "El Gringo and El Hombre Cohete" tacos, inspired by the upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un at the Lucha Loco restaurant in Singapore. Singapore is a city that takes great pride in its food, so it’s not surprising that enterprising restaurateurs are using next week’s historic summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to showcase some culinary creativity. Restaurants are marking the city-state’s time in the global spotlight with everything from red, white and blue cocktails to tacos named after the two leaders. Wong Maye-E, FIle AP Photo