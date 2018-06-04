Inquiry to begin probing London's deadly Grenfell Tower fire

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017 file photo, smoke and flames rise from the Grenfell Tower building on fire in London. London has been gripped by the accounts of friends and relatives of the 72 victims of the inferno at Grenfell Tower almost a year ago. A public inquiry seeks to establish what led up to the fire and make recommendations to prevent a similar tragedy, but the litany of pain will leave an impression not easily forgotten. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo