Paris site of 30th 'Diner en Blanc' secret until last minute

FILE - In this Thursday, June 12, 2014 file photo, participants dressed in white take part in Diner en Blanc, or White Dinner, at the Invalides gardens, in Paris. The 30th anniversary of the international dining event known as "Diner en Blanc," or "Dinner in White," is being held in the French capital on Sunday night June 3, 2018. Thibault Camus, File AP Photo