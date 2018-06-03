Balance between club and country gets tricky with World Cup

FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, Vancouver Whitecaps defender Kendall Waston celebrates his goal against the Houston Dynamo during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia. When it was announced Waston would be part of Costa Rica’s 23-man roster headed to Russia for the World Cup, he was surrounded by his Whitecaps teammates, the announcement made by the club’s head coach Carl Robinson. The applause, the good wishes, the water-bottle shower that followed was a sign of the respect and admiration Waston has earned during the time with his club. The Canadian Press via AP, File Ben Nelms