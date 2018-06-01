UN, Myanmar agree on first steps toward return of Rohingya

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2018, file photo, Rohingya children and refugees raise their hands and shout that they won't go back to Myanmar during a demonstration at Kutupalong near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Myanmar and the United Nations agreed to take steps to create conditions for the safe return of about 700,000 Rohingya Muslims who have fled military-led violence into Bangladesh, announced on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Manish Swarup, File AP Photo