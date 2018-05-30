Belgian shooter killed 4th person before attack: minister

In this undated handout provided by the Liege Police Department on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, Liege police officers Soraya Belkacemi, left, and Lucille Garcia, right, in their uniforms. A gunman killed three people, including two police officers, in the Belgian city of Liege on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 a city official said. Police later killed the attacker, and other officers were wounded in the shooting. (Liege Police Department via AP)