Representatives of the Catholic Church get up at the end of the third day of the national dialogue in Managua, Nicaragua, Monday, May 21, 2018. The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega violated human rights through the excessive use of force against street demonstrations, according to the preliminary observations of investigators from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.
Representatives of the Catholic Church get up at the end of the third day of the national dialogue in Managua, Nicaragua, Monday, May 21, 2018. The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega violated human rights through the excessive use of force against street demonstrations, according to the preliminary observations of investigators from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. Alfredo Zuniga AP Photo
Representatives of the Catholic Church get up at the end of the third day of the national dialogue in Managua, Nicaragua, Monday, May 21, 2018. The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega violated human rights through the excessive use of force against street demonstrations, according to the preliminary observations of investigators from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. Alfredo Zuniga AP Photo

World

Cardinal: Nicaragua talks at impasse, suspended indefinitely

The Associated Press

May 23, 2018 07:17 PM

MANAGUA, Nicaragua

Nicaraguan Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes says talks between President Daniel Ortega's government and opposition and civic groups have reached an impasse and been suspended indefinitely.

The Roman Catholic Church has been mediating the dialogue following anti-government protests and a crackdown in which dozens of people were killed.

Brenes said Wednesday that bishops decided to suspend the negotiations due to a lack of any consensus being reached.

He suggested a mixed commission of three representatives from each side be formed to seek a solution to the impasse.

  Comments  