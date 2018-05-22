Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores wave to supporters at the presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, May 20, 2018. Electoral officials declared the socialist leader the winner of Sunday's presidential election, while his leading challenger questioned the legitimacy of a vote marred by irregularities and called for a new ballot to prevent a brewing social crisis from exploding.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores wave to supporters at the presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, May 20, 2018. Electoral officials declared the socialist leader the winner of Sunday's presidential election, while his leading challenger questioned the legitimacy of a vote marred by irregularities and called for a new ballot to prevent a brewing social crisis from exploding. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo

Venezuelan president expels top US diplomat

The Associated Press

May 22, 2018 01:54 PM

CARACAS, Venezuela

President Nicolas Maduro is expelling the top U.S. diplomat in Venezuela and his deputy for allegedly conspiring against his government.

Maduro made the announcement in a televised address, giving Todd Robinson and his deputy Brian Naranjo 48 hours to leave the country.

Tensions have mounted mount between the two countries following Maduro's victory in disputed presidential elections on Sunday. The White House hzas branded the election a "sham."

Robinson is a career diplomat who previously served as ambassador to Guatemala. Venezuela and the U.S. haven't exchanged ambassadors since 2010.

There was no immediate reaction from Robinson or the U.S. Embassy in Caracas.

