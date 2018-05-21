Defiant new Catalan leader wants jailed separatists in gov't

Newly elected regional Catalan President Quim Torra, center, makes a statement to the media after visiting jailed Catalan politicians at the Estremera prison, near Madrid, Monday, May 21, 2018. New Catalan leader Quim Torra named Jordi Turull and Josep Rull, who are both in pre-trial detention, and Antoni Comin and Lluis Puig, who are fugitives in Belgium, as proposed members of his government on Saturday. Francisco Seco AP Photo