In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo beekeeper Uwe Marth shows a honeycomb produced in a honey bee hive at the roof of the Berlin Cathedral in central Berlin, Germany.
In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo beekeeper Uwe Marth shows a honeycomb produced in a honey bee hive at the roof of the Berlin Cathedral in central Berlin, Germany. Markus Schreiber AP Photo
In this Monday, May 14, 2018 photo beekeeper Uwe Marth shows a honeycomb produced in a honey bee hive at the roof of the Berlin Cathedral in central Berlin, Germany. Markus Schreiber AP Photo

World

Insect ambassadors: Honeybees buzz on Berlin cathedral

By GEIR MOULSON Associated Press

May 20, 2018 05:36 AM

BERLIN

Bees are buzzing on the roof of Berlin's cathedral, one of the most prominent sites for a German initiative that aims to highlight the plight of the pollinators — and produce a little honey on the side.

The hive on the riverside Protestant cathedral is one of more than 15 on Berlin buildings that are the brainchild of "Berlin is buzzing!" — an initiative launched in 2010.

Bees and other pollinators have been on the decline for more than a decade and experts blame a combination of factors: insecticides called neonicotinoids or neonics, parasites, disease, climate change and lack of a diverse food supply.

Sunday will be the first World Bee Day, an idea approved by the U.N. last year that underlines increasing political support for the insects.

  Comments  