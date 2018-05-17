As World Cup approaches, a budding team has no opponents

In this Friday, May 11, 2018 photo, an army officer prepares for training as his teammates listen to the coach of the soccer national team of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, in Stepanakert, the capital of the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The ethnic Armenian team has the shirts and the shoes, and even practices five days each week on an artificial field a short distance from the center of Stepanakert. The reason for the lack of opponents has nothing to do with sports and everything to do with politics. UEFA and FIFA have a general policy of not allowing teams into competition if they don’t represent an internationally recognized country or territory. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo