Russian village evacuated after ammunition depot fire

FILE - In this Friday, June 3, 2011 file photo, a fire engulfs an ammunition depot in Pugachyovo in the central Russian region of Udmurtia. Russia's emergency officials say they are evacuating residents from a village in central Russia after a nearby ammunition depot caught fire. The Emergency Situations Ministry said in a statement Wednesday, May 16, 2018 that they deployed a helicopter and a jet to put out a fire at the ammunition depot in the town of Pugachyovo. It was the second fire at the same depot in seven years. One person died and about 100 people sought medical help when a fire engulfed the depot in the summer of 2011. Komsomolskaya Pravda via AP, file Tatyana Lapiner