Syrian troops encircle town in embattled rebel enclave

This photo released Tuesday, March 13, 2018, by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows members of the White Hemets removing a body after airstrikes and shelling by Syrian government forces, in Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. The Syrian government and the Russian military have set up a corridor outside eastern Ghouta to arrange the evacuation from the area which is home to some 400,000 people. Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)