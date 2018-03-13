Quit calling Saint Patrick a girl, Irish Twitter users scold rest of the world

St. Patrick’s Day is a time for celebrating Irish roots, honoring the legacy of the 5th Century Irish saint and partaking in the holiday’s traditional bonus of, well, partaking in a little excess celebratory drinking and partying.

But as March 17 swings around, Irish Twitter users are coming together to point out one little mistake the non-Irish seem to keep making: If you’re going to shorten it, it’s got to be “Saint Paddy’s Day” - not “Saint Patty’s Day.”

There’s actually a whole website based purely on explaining what exactly is so very, very wrong with spelling it as “Patty” instead of “Paddy.”

“Paddy is derived from the Irish, Pádraig,” the site’s owner Marcus Campbell wrote. “Patty is the diminutive of Patricia, or a burger, and just not something you call a fella.”

Saint Patrick was indeed not a woman nor a hamburger.

He’s credited with bringing the Christian faith to Ireland after being sold off into slavery from Britain, according to Britannica.

His story has inspired several legends, perhaps most notably one that says he drove all the snakes out of Ireland and into the sea.

So if “Saint Patty’s” is out, is there anything else that’s OK? Sure.

St. Pat’s day is fine. So is St. Paddy’s, and of course St. Patrick’s. But Patty?

“There isn’t a sinner in Ireland that would refer to a Patrick as ‘Patty.’ It’s as simple as that,” the website concludes.

Irish (and other) Twitter users have taken up the cause, scolding others for their misguided attempts at spelling the holiday.

All of you have one week to get it right. If you’re going to shorten St. Patrick, it’s Paddy not Patty. He’s not a woman or a hamburger. #PaddynotPatty @paddynotpatty — Dan Schreiber (@hossy555) March 10, 2018

I’m going to have to avoid the internet on Paddy’s Day cause my head will actually explode if I see people replacing the d’s with t’s #PaddynotPatty — WhereIsMyMind? (@saraWIMM) March 11, 2018

Dia dhaoibh! It's almost St Patrick's Day so here's your friendly reminder from us here in Ireland: it's #PaddyNotPatty







Yiz can wish people a happy St Patty's Day if you like, but bear in mind that Irish people are probably laughing at ya coz no one says that here ☘️ — Yunitex the Flame Alchemist (@unakavanagh) March 7, 2018

Things that make me cry in March:



1. Not dancing in the St. Patrick’s Day parades



2. The use of the phrase “St. Patty’s Day”#paddynotpatty — Becca McWilliams (@babs_mac) March 10, 2018

Pro tip: if your business is having a "St. Patties Day" party, I'm going to assume you're hosting a hamburger festival instead of a celebration of Irish music and culture. #PaddyNotPatty — David Houston (@DavidHoustonVox) March 8, 2018