Protesters stage a rally demanding peace on the Korean Peninsula near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 12, 2018. Trump administration officials said Sunday there will be no more conditions imposed on North Korea before a first-ever meeting of the two nation's leaders beyond the North's promise not to resume nuclear testing and missile flights or publicly criticize U.S.-South Korean military exercises. The signs read: "Welcome planned summits between North Korea and the United States, South Korea and North Korea."
Protesters stage a rally demanding peace on the Korean Peninsula near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 12, 2018. Trump administration officials said Sunday there will be no more conditions imposed on North Korea before a first-ever meeting of the two nation's leaders beyond the North's promise not to resume nuclear testing and missile flights or publicly criticize U.S.-South Korean military exercises. The signs read: "Welcome planned summits between North Korea and the United States, South Korea and North Korea." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo
Protesters stage a rally demanding peace on the Korean Peninsula near U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 12, 2018. Trump administration officials said Sunday there will be no more conditions imposed on North Korea before a first-ever meeting of the two nation's leaders beyond the North's promise not to resume nuclear testing and missile flights or publicly criticize U.S.-South Korean military exercises. The signs read: "Welcome planned summits between North Korea and the United States, South Korea and North Korea." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo

World

Calm before storm? Pyongyang still mum on Trump summit

The Associated Press

March 12, 2018 12:40 AM

TOKYO

News of plans to hold a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent shockwaves around the globe. But not a word about it has been reported by the North's state-run media.

As of Monday, Pyongyang has been surprisingly quiet on the slew of momentous, and possibly even historic, events that have come in quick succession over the past few months.

Officials in Seoul say Pyongyang has been keeping them in the dark as well.

A spokesman for the Unification Ministry told reporters Monday there has been no official response from the North Korean government regarding its position on the summit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video