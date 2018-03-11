Pakistan activists say court ruling threatens minorities

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2011, file photo, supporters of Pakistani religious groups gather outside the Islamabad High Court in Islamabad, Pakistan. Rights activists in Pakistan expressed concern on Sunday, March 11, 2018 over a Islamabad High Court ruling that would require people to declare their religion on all official documents, saying it could lead to the persecution of minorities, particularly adherents of the Ahmadi faith. Anjum Naveed, File AP Photo