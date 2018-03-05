Duterte government asks Supreme Court to expel chief justice

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2014 file photo, Philippine Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno gestures while speaking to reporters in Manila, Philippines. The Philippine government's legal counsel has asked Supreme Court justices to expel their chief justice for allegedly failing to publicly declare her assets as required by law in a new attempt to remove the highest judicial leader the president has wanted to be expelled. Solicitor General Jose Calida accused Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno Monday, March 5, 2018, of failing to file her annual statement of assets and liabilities 10 times in the past in what he added was a blow to her integrity that all justices should have as required by the Constitution. Aaron Favila, File AP Photo