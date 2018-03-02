FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 file photo, SPD young wing, Jusos, leader Kevin Kuehnert leaves the stage after his speech during a party meeting of the Social Democrats, SPD, in Bonn, Germany.
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 file photo, SPD young wing, Jusos, leader Kevin Kuehnert leaves the stage after his speech during a party meeting of the Social Democrats, SPD, in Bonn, Germany. Michael Probst, file AP Photo
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 file photo, SPD young wing, Jusos, leader Kevin Kuehnert leaves the stage after his speech during a party meeting of the Social Democrats, SPD, in Bonn, Germany. Michael Probst, file AP Photo

World

28-year-old student tries to derail German's next government

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER Associated Press

March 02, 2018 02:41 AM

BERLIN

The 28-year-old leader of the Social Democrat's youth wing is trying to derail Chancellor Angela Merkel's government coalition with the center-left Social Democrats.

Kevin Kuehnert is touring the country before a ballot by the more than 460,000 Social Democratic party members on the coalition deal and calling on them to vote against a grand coalition government like that of the past four years.

Kuehnert works part-time for a member of the Berlin state legislature when he's not taking online classes at Hagen University.

Elected head of the SPD's youth wing known as the Jusos — short for "Young Socialists" — in November, his penchant for impassioned speeches and dedication to the anti-grand coalition cause have propelled him to the forefront of the fight.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video