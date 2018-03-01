Icicles hang on a branch on the shore of Lake Alpnachersee in Alpnach, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. An extreme Siberian cold snap sweeping across Europe is claiming lives in Poland and Romania, but also dusted the ancient ruins of Pompeii with snow Tuesday and prompted Amsterdam authorities to prepare the city's iconic canals for ice-skaters.
World

Geneva airport temporarily shut after snowfall blankets city

The Associated Press

March 01, 2018 02:53 AM

GENEVA

Geneva's airport has been closed "until further notice" after the Swiss city was blanketed by snowfall overnight.

The airport's website says passengers should stay away for the time being and recommends they check with their airlines to see if their flights are still scheduled for departure.

Airport spokesman Sebastien Leprat said initial targets to re-open around 9 a.m. (0800GMT) had been pushed back by one hour, and that no formal decision had been made to resume traffic.

He said tricky weather conditions across Europe could cause extended delays.

Meteorologist Dominique Stussi of national weather service MeteoSuisse said 13 centimeters (about 5 inches) fell over a three-hour period in the early morning.

