A 5-year-old was turned away from the doctor for being late. Hours later, she died.

A Wales coroner declared a 5-year-old girl named Ellie-May Clark had been “let down by the failures in the system” after she died at home hours after she was refused care at a medical clinic for being more than ten minutes late.
Clark suffered from severe asthma and was wheezing and struggling to walk when she and her mother pulled up to The Grange Clinic in Newport, South Wales on Jan. 25, 2015, reported Wales Online.
They had been scheduled for an emergency appointment at 5 p.m., but by the time the two had made it to the desk and checked in, it was after 5:10 p.m. - and the clinic had a strict policy of asking patients who arrived more than ten minutes late to reschedule, according to the site.
A former receptionist told the coronor’s inquest the family arrived about 18 minutes after their scheduled time. Clark disputes that and said she was only ten minutes late when she chcked in, and that she was late because she had needed to arrange childcare and take a bus, according to the BBC.
The clinic told them to come back tomorrow, but a few hours later, a coughing fit took hold of the young girl and she was unable to breathe, reported Sky News. She was rushed to a hospital but died.
Years later, an inquiry in the girl’s death from Coroner Wendy James released Monday determined it was not possible to determine “with certainty” whether earlier treatment would have prevented the girl’s death, but maintained that “Ellie should have been seen by a [doctor] that day,” reported ITV.
The coroner said it was “not acceptable” that Ellie-May had been turned away, according to Sky News.
Many medical offices have strict policies for making sure patients keep their appointments.
Late patients throw off the schedule of a practice’s tightly packed docket of patients and procedures, creating a chaotic atmosphere that can lead to mistakes, according to Physicians Practice.
“If you're five minutes late, everyone is five minutes late,” an office administrator told the site.
In Ellie-May’s case, however, the coroner said the doctor should have looked at her charts and considered her medical history and the possibility of an imminent emergency before sending her home.
“It was unacceptable, especially when the patient is a five-year-old child with a history of acute asthma,” the coroner said, according to Perth Now.
The doctor at the clinic Ellie-May came to see, Dr. Joanne Rowe, released a statement after the coroner’s ruling, saying she “knows that nothing can be said to Ellie-May’s family to make a difference, but she would like to say how truly sorry she is.”
The family said it recognized the apology, but was still disappointed there was no official charge of neglect.
“The family acknowledge an apology from Dr. Rowe, especially as they have been waiting in excess of three years for an outcome and to receive answers to their questions,” their lawyer Justin Chisnall told the BBC.
The coroner now plans to write a report to the clinic and health board aimed at addressing how similar deaths could be prevented in the future, Rare reported.
