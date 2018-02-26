Seoul: US must lower threshold for talks with Pyongyang

In this Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, shakes hands with Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Yonhap via AP South Korea Presidential Blue House