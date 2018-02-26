In this Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, shakes hands with Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
In this Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, shakes hands with Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Yonhap via AP South Korea Presidential Blue House
In this Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, shakes hands with Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Yonhap via AP South Korea Presidential Blue House

World

Seoul: US must lower threshold for talks with Pyongyang

The Associated Press

February 26, 2018 02:58 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea's president says the United States should lower the threshold for talks with North Korea and both parties should start a dialogue soon.

President Moon Jae-in said Monday in a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong that North Korea should show its commitment to denuclearization.

According to his office, Moon asked for China's support for U.S-North Korea talks, and Liu responded that China will help facilitate such talks.

On Sunday, Moon met with Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean envoy in South Korea for the Olympics closing ceremony. Kim said North Korea is willing to open talks with the United States.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kim's visit was met by protests in South Korea. Seoul believes him to be the mastermind behind two attacks in 2010 that killed 50 South Koreans.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video