Seoul: US must lower threshold for talks with Pyongyang

South Korea's president says the United States should lower the threshold for talks with North Korea and both parties should start a dialogue soon.
President Moon Jae-in said Monday in a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong that North Korea should show its commitment to denuclearization.
According to his office, Moon asked for China's support for U.S-North Korea talks, and Liu responded that China will help facilitate such talks.
On Sunday, Moon met with Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean envoy in South Korea for the Olympics closing ceremony. Kim said North Korea is willing to open talks with the United States.
Kim's visit was met by protests in South Korea. Seoul believes him to be the mastermind behind two attacks in 2010 that killed 50 South Koreans.
