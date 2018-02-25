Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution demanding a 30-day humanitarian cease-fire across Syria, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at United Nations headquarters. The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution demanding a 30-day cease-fire across Syria "without delay" to deliver humanitarian aid to millions and evacuate the critically ill and wounded.
Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution demanding a 30-day humanitarian cease-fire across Syria, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at United Nations headquarters. The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution demanding a 30-day cease-fire across Syria "without delay" to deliver humanitarian aid to millions and evacuate the critically ill and wounded. Craig Ruttle AP Photo
Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution demanding a 30-day humanitarian cease-fire across Syria, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at United Nations headquarters. The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution demanding a 30-day cease-fire across Syria "without delay" to deliver humanitarian aid to millions and evacuate the critically ill and wounded. Craig Ruttle AP Photo

World

Syrian capital, its suburbs calm after UN cease-fire vote

The Associated Press

February 25, 2018 02:49 AM

BEIRUT

Syrian opposition activists and residents of Damascus say the city and its embattled eastern suburbs are relatively calm following the U.N. Security Council's unanimous approval of a resolution demanding a 30-day cease-fire across Syria.

The activists reported few violations, including some clashes, on the southern edge of the rebel-held suburbs, known as eastern Ghouta, and two airstrikes late on Saturday, shortly after the resolution was adopted.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Sunday no deaths have been reported since the resolution passed.

Ghouta-based opposition activist Anas al-Dimashqi says the night was calm but warplanes and drones are still flying over rebel-held areas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Damascus residents say there's more traffic in the streets, compared with previous days.

The resolution calls on all parties to immediately lift sieges of populated areas.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video