‘He was screaming.’ Toddler’s boot caught in airport escalator, mom says

Andrea Diaczek heard “a little squeak” Friday as her family rode an escalator Friday at Vancouver International Airport.
Then her 2-year-old son, Julian, started screaming.
“I just saw the toe of his boot had become entrapped inside of the stair and before I could even really do anything I tried to yank him out and it just sort of sucked in his boot,” the 22-year-old Calgary mother told 660 News. “He was screaming.”
Halfway down the escalator, Diaczok couldn’t reach the emergency stop button and began screaming for help. By the time someone stopped the escalator, the teeth had devoured most of Julian’s boot, she told 660 News.
“It twisted his leg around and broke his leg, and then the entire foot of the boot disappeared in the side of the escalator,” Diaczok told The Vancouver Sun. Bystanders and airport employees helped Diaczok and her husband cut off the remnants of Julian's boot to free his injured leg, she said.
A spokeswoman for Vancouver International Airport said an investigation into the incident has been started, The Vancouver Sun reported. Diaczok, who is 22 weeks pregnant with the couple’s second child, said Julian is recovering at home in Calgary from a broken leg, cuts and bruises.
“He’s good but I would say he’s lucky,” Diaczok told The Vancouver Sun. “I can imagine a bare foot and a little foam flip-flop. Yes, his boot got stuck, but it also gave him a little bit of protection.”
In 2016, a Texas couple sued footwear maker Crocs and a Hawaii resort after their 2-year-old son allegedly suffered serious injuries when his foot became stuck in an elevator, according to The New York Daily News.
