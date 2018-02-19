A closed sign is seen outside a KFC restaurant near Ashford, England, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. The fast-food chain has been forced to close most of its 900 outlets in Britain and Ireland because of a shortage of chicken.
KFC closes hundreds of restaurants across Britain – because it can’t get chicken

The Associated Press

February 19, 2018 12:36 PM

LONDON

Fast-food chain KFC has been forced to close most of its 900 outlets in Britain and Ireland because of a shortage of chicken.

The company is blaming “teething problems” with its new delivery partner, DHL.

KFC says those branches that are open are operating a limited menu or shortened hours.

The company first apologized for the problems on Saturday. In an update Monday, it listed more than 200 stores as open, but did not say when the rest might reopen.

DHL, which recently took over the KFC contract from Bidvest Logistics, said that “due to operational issues a number of deliveries in recent days have been incomplete or delayed.”

