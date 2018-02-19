Scandals highlight Israeli leader's media obsession

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaks to journalists during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Netanyahu traces his meteoric rise in Israeli politics to his days as a telegenic media superstar who dazzled audiences in both English and Hebrew. But he has also had a rocky relationship with Israel’s notoriously aggressive media, often accusing it of carrying out a "witch hunt" against him. Keystone via AP, File Laurent Gillieron