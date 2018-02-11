Bombings and crashes among Russia's past air disasters

In this video grab provided by the ORSK.RU web site, Relatives and friends of those on the Saratov Airlines airline plane An-148 flight that crashed near Moscow's airport Domodedovo react while gathering at an airport outside Orsk, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. A Russian passenger plane carrying 71 people crashed Sunday near Moscow, killing everyone aboard shortly after the jet took off from one of the city's airports. The Saratov Airlines regional jet disappeared from radar screens a few minutes after departing from Domodedovo Airport en route to Orsk, a city some 1,500 kilometers 1,000 miles) southeast of Moscow.