‘Peter Rabbit’ film faces a boycott over ‘allergy bullying’ by bunnies

Food allergy advocacy groups say there’s nothing funny about a scene in the newly released “Peter Rabbit” film in which bunnies pelt a villain with blackberries despite knowing he’s allergic to the fruit. Some are even calling for a boycott of the film.
Controversy over the scene has sparked a #boycottpeterrabbit hashtag on social media, along with condemnations from food allergy groups and parents of children with food allergies.
I am beyond upset with @sonypictures & the movie Peter Rabbit. The movie promotes bullying others with food allergies to the point where the main characters purposefully cause another to go into anaphylactic reaction! How the hell is that funny?? #boycottpeterrabbit— ❤Peachy (@PeachyKeen34) February 10, 2018
As a mother of a toddler allergic to several foods, I am disgusted that Sony would make a joke out of flicking an allergen at a food allergic individual. Doing so is felony aggravated assault! What kind of message does that scene send to kids?! #boycottpeterrabbit— hydrogirl71 (@hydrogirl71) February 10, 2018
@SonyPictures What a disgrace - teaching children it's okay to bully and harass others with food allergies. You obviously have no staff with children who could DIE from food allergies. #attemptedmurder #foodallergies #boycottpeterrabbit— Allison Wells (@OrangeAlli) February 10, 2018
“This mocks the seriousness of allergic disease and is heartbreakingly disrespectful to the families of those that have lost loved ones to anaphylaxis,” reads an online petition by Global Anaphylaxis Awareness and Inclusivity, an Australian group. The petition on Change.org, which seeks an apology from Sony Pictures, the studio behind “Peter Rabbit,” had collected 6,200 signatures Sunday.
A Facebook post by the Kids with Food Allergies Foundation warns parents to be aware of the scene before taking their children to the film. “Making light of this condition hurts our members because it encourages the public not to take the risk of allergic reactions seriously, and this cavalier attitude may make them act in ways that could put an allergic person in danger,” reads the post.
The new movie, Peter Rabbit, has a scene that may be disturbing to young viewers who have a food allergy. A character is...Posted by Kids With Food Allergies Foundation on Friday, February 9, 2018
In a letter to Sony Pictures, the group also objects the scene “makes light of the seriousness of food allergies and suggests that food allergies are ‘made up for attention.’ ” The letter says the organization would like to meet with the cast and studio to educate them about food allergies.
The Food Allergy Research and Education group also posted a warning to Facebook about the film, noting “we want to make you aware that viewing this scene may be upsetting to some children.”
Sony Pictures has not yet respoded to the criticism.
“Peter Rabbit,” which brings the hero of Beatrix Potter’s classic children’s story to the screen, debuted Friday to lukewarm reviews. The film, a mix of live-action and computer animation starring James Corden, Daisy Ridley, Margot Robbie and Domnhall Gleeson, brought in $25 million on its opening weekend, reported Variety.
In one scene, rabbits pelt Tom McGregor, the equally villainous nephew of the original story’s nemesis, with blackberries, even hurling one into his mouth, although they know he’s allergic to them, according to The Telegraph. Tom McGregor, played by Gleeson, then stabs his leg with an epinephrine pen.
