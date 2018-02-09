Court told woman in Kim Jong Nam killing was paid for pranks

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, center, is escorted by police as she arrives for court hearing at Shah Alam court house in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. Doan and Siti Aisyah of Indonesia have pleaded not guilty to killing Kim Jong Nam on Feb. 13, 2017 at a crowded Kuala Lumpur airport terminal. They are accused of wiping VX on Kim's face in an assassination widely thought to have been orchestrated by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Sadiq Asyraf AP Photo