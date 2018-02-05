He drank 25 energy drinks at karaoke and nearly died. Now he wants to ban the drinks

1:05 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car Pause

3:33 How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

0:56 Holocaust survivor funds region's first Holocaust library

0:36 Hurricane Matthew slams Nassau, Bahamas

1:40 The world's biggest beer party: Germany's Oktoberfest

0:32 A 3D look at the rain inside Hurricane Matthew as it developed