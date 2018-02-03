Palestinian-American brings #MeToo campaign to West Bank

In this Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 photo, Palestinian-American Yasmeen Mjalli displays a jacket with the slogan "Not Your Habibti

darling)," as a ready-made retort for cat calls, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. The 21-year-old is the driving force behind a nascent #MeToo movement in the West Bank, selling her line of T-shirts, hoodies and denim jackets, to encourage Palestinian society to confront sexual harassment, a largely taboo subject.