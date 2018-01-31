Police stop a car for erratic driving. Tons of oranges spill out. Yes, tons.

A seemingly routine police stop outside Seville, Spain, recently turned out to be anything but when tons of oranges spilled out of the car.
Officers spotted two cars and a panel van driving suspiciously close together last week, according to EuroWeekly News. After a brief chase down a dirt road, police stopped the convoy and discovered the vehicles were stuffed with oranges – in all, about 4.4 tons of them.
The five people in vehicles told police they were a family traveling from “very far away” and had been collecting oranges found on the side of the road, according to CNN.
But the crew of a cargo ship docked at a port outside Seville had earlier notified police that nearly 9,000 pounds of oranges had gone missing, reported The Drive. The people in the vehicles were arrested on suspicion of theft, police said.
#PolicíaSevilla denuncia a cinco personas por el presunto robo de 4.000 kilos de naranjas en una nave de #Carmona #Sevilla— Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) January 26, 2018
+ Info https://t.co/TNHQAQswAV pic.twitter.com/429OAVOHBc
