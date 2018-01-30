Teacher calls military 'lowest of our low' in classroom, caught on video

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:05 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car Pause 3:33 How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub 3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons 1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake 0:56 Holocaust survivor funds region's first Holocaust library 0:36 Hurricane Matthew slams Nassau, Bahamas 1:40 The world's biggest beer party: Germany's Oktoberfest 0:32 A 3D look at the rain inside Hurricane Matthew as it developed 2:30 The tragedy of the latest Haitian migration trend Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The stock market is soaring, smashing record after record. The unemployment rate has ticked downward. Some categories of violent crime are down, too. But more U.S. troops are stationed in war zones. More people are dying of drug overdoses. More people think race relations have gotten worse under Trump. A statistical deep dive into the state of the union before President Trump offers his own assessment on Tuesday night. AP

The stock market is soaring, smashing record after record. The unemployment rate has ticked downward. Some categories of violent crime are down, too. But more U.S. troops are stationed in war zones. More people are dying of drug overdoses. More people think race relations have gotten worse under Trump. A statistical deep dive into the state of the union before President Trump offers his own assessment on Tuesday night. AP