Rescuers in Pakistan call off efforts to save Polish climber

The Associated Press

January 28, 2018 12:48 AM

ISLAMABAD

A Pakistani official says volunteers were able to rescue a French mountaineer from a Himalayan peak but called off efforts to retrieve a Polish climber, who was declared deceased.

Karrar Haidri, a top official of the Pakistan Alpine Federation, says the four volunteer rescuers from a separate Polish expedition were not able to reach Tomasz Mackiewicz of Poland, who was suffering from snow blindness and altitude sickness, because of poor weather.

He says they are in the process of transferring Elisabeth Revol, who has frostbite on her feet and cannot walk, to a nearby town.

The two were attempting to summit Nanga Parbat, the ninth highest peak in the world at 8,126 meters (26,660 feet).

