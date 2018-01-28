7 rescued from life raft in Pacific Ocean after ferry sank

This photo released by the New Zealand Defence Force shows a wooden dinghy, left, carrying seven survivors from a missing ferry and a fishing boat in the Pacific Ocean Sunday, Jan 28, 2018. Six adults and an unconscious baby were rescued Sunday from a life raft in the Pacific Ocean after drifting for four days in the blazing sun without water. The survivors had scrambled onto the small wooden dinghy after the ferry they were aboard sank, according to authorities. New Zealand Defence Force via AP)