‘They are like animals:’ Nutella riots break out at French supermarkets

More Videos 0:51 Fire breaks out at homeless camp Pause 0:58 Gershon's NY Deli, Murrells Inlet | Where the Locals Eat 1:40 Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 1:08 Myrtle Beach police train using high-speed traffic maneuvers 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 1:13 Moss on district's involvement in Battery Creek investigation: "I don't see that as overreach." 1:44 NASCAR champ Truex Jr. says he will miss racing with his buddy Dale Jr. 1:37 Hundreds hold vigil for Fort Mill clerk who 'spread peace and friendship' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Brawls broke out in French supermarkets on Thursday as shoppers scrambled to get their hands on discounted pots of the chocolate and hazelnut spread Nutella. The Intermarche chain launched a massive discount on the spread, reducing the price of a 950 grammes (33.5 ounces) jar by almost 70 percent, from 4.50 euros (5.6 US dollars) to 1.41 euros (1.75 US dollars).The sale led to a rush on Nutella in one supermarket in Toulon, with shoppers shoving each other as they tried to get their hands on the jars. video obtained by AP

Brawls broke out in French supermarkets on Thursday as shoppers scrambled to get their hands on discounted pots of the chocolate and hazelnut spread Nutella. The Intermarche chain launched a massive discount on the spread, reducing the price of a 950 grammes (33.5 ounces) jar by almost 70 percent, from 4.50 euros (5.6 US dollars) to 1.41 euros (1.75 US dollars).The sale led to a rush on Nutella in one supermarket in Toulon, with shoppers shoving each other as they tried to get their hands on the jars. video obtained by AP