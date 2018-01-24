These camels can kiss a fortune goodbye as Botox lips scandalize the beauty pageant

Big lips, big nose, big head. In this beauty pageant, all of those things are winning qualities. Not, however, if the contestant gets a little boost from Botox.
That’s frowned upon in Saudi Arabia.
About a dozen animals have been disqualified from this year’s Saudi “camel beauty contest” because their handlers used Botox to make them more pleasing to the eye, reports Reuters.
The contest, at the second annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Al Dhana, started in early January and will continue through the end of the month, according to Buzzfeed.
More than 30,000 camels have gathered, making it the largest pageant in the Gulf.
Camels parade down a racetrack as judges rate their lips, cheeks, heads and knees. The hump matters, too — its height, shape and placement. Some owners spray the humps with hairspray, combing and them for a little extra something.
But the real star quality sought after in the multimillion dollar camel pageantry industry comes from the animal’s full, droopy lip and large features, according to the United Arab Emirates newspaper The National.
Botox injections and collagen fillers can change a camel’s appearance for months.
“They use Botox for the lips, the nose, the upper lips, the lower lips and even the jaw,” Ali Al Mazrouei, the son of a top breeder, told The National.
“It makes the head more inflated so ... it’s like, ‘Oh look at how big is that head is. It has big lips, a big nose.’”
For the Bedouin of Arabia, camels are essential for daily life, used now, as they have been for centuries, for food, transportation and companionship, Reuters reports.
Saudi authorities, trying to smooth the way for modern-day changes taking hold, have honored that tradition by relocating the camel festival from the remote deserts to just outside the capital, expanding it and building a permanent venue, Reuters reports.
There’s big money in camel beauty pageants. The prize money at this festival alone totals nearly $32 million.
“The camel is a symbol of Saudi Arabia,” the show’s chief judge, Fawzan al-Madi, told Reuters. “We used to preserve it out of necessity, now we preserve it as a pastime.”
Saudi media reported that days before this year’s festival began, one veterinarian was caught at his clinic not only giving camels Botox but using plastic surgery to reduce the size of their ears. Apparently delicate ears are prized on some Saudi breeds.
Some cheaters “pull the lips of the camel” to make them longer, owner and pageant guide Ali Obaid told The National.
“Secondly, they use hormones to make it more muscular and Botox makes the head bigger and bigger. Everyone wants to be a winner.”
As a younger generation gets involved in the pageant world, many people want to see stronger punishments and monetary fines for cheaters.
“The people who are just in the camel competition to make it more valuable, they are cheating everyone,” Al Mazourei told the Saudi newspaper, which reported that camel owners are reminded that breeders might be judging their camels, but God is judging them.
