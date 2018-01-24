World

Insurgents attack children's group in eastern Afghanistan

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 12:46 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

Afghan officials say gunmen have attacked a non-governmental children's organization in eastern Nangarhar province.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the Wednesday attack was against Save the Children's provincial office in Jalalabad.

Inamullah Miakhial, spokesman for Nangahar regional hospital, said at least 11 wounded were brought to the hospital.

The attack started with a suicide bomber and was followed by gunfire, said Khogyani.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both Taliban insurgents as well as the Islamic State fighters are active in eastern Nangarhar province.

