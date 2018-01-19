The official emblem of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games is seen in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. When athletes of the rival Koreas walked together behind a single flag for the first time since their 1945 division at the start of the 2000 Sydney Olympics, it was a highly emotional event that came on the wave of reconciliation mood following their leaders’ first-ever summit talks. Eighteen years later, now, the Koreas are pushing to produce a similar drama during the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics. But they haven’t generated as much enthusiastic supports as they had both at home and abroad.
The official emblem of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games is seen in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. When athletes of the rival Koreas walked together behind a single flag for the first time since their 1945 division at the start of the 2000 Sydney Olympics, it was a highly emotional event that came on the wave of reconciliation mood following their leaders’ first-ever summit talks. Eighteen years later, now, the Koreas are pushing to produce a similar drama during the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics. But they haven’t generated as much enthusiastic supports as they had both at home and abroad. Lee Jin-man AP Photo
The official emblem of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games is seen in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. When athletes of the rival Koreas walked together behind a single flag for the first time since their 1945 division at the start of the 2000 Sydney Olympics, it was a highly emotional event that came on the wave of reconciliation mood following their leaders’ first-ever summit talks. Eighteen years later, now, the Koreas are pushing to produce a similar drama during the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics. But they haven’t generated as much enthusiastic supports as they had both at home and abroad. Lee Jin-man AP Photo

World

IOC: More initiatives coming to promote Korean unity

By JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press

January 19, 2018 12:06 PM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

Olympics organizers on Friday welcomed an agreement between North and South Korea to unite athletes at the upcoming Winter Games in Pyeongchang, and promised that "much more exciting initiatives" promoting Korean unity will emerge this weekend.

"Watch this space," International Olympic Committee presidential spokesman Mark Adams told The Associated Press in an interview, a day before a crucial meeting of Korean delegations at Olympics headquarters in Lausanne. He declined to elaborate, saying the decisions would come Saturday.

Referring to a detailed peace-making agreement between the rival countries announced Wednesday by South Korea's Unification Ministry, including a joint team in the women's hockey tournament, Adams said it was "great ... but these are discussions."

The agreement, which still requires approval by the IOC, would mark the first time the two national Olympic committees would be competing together in a single team.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"I can tell you that there will also be some much more exciting initiatives coming through as well tomorrow," Adams added Friday.

Apart from fielding a joint women's ice hockey team, Seoul's Unification Ministry said the two countries would march together under a blue and white "unification flag" depicting their peninsula in the Feb. 9 opening ceremony.

Some have questioned the fine print of the agreement announced by the two Koreas, saying it gives the combined hockey squad a far larger roster than any other national team.

Asked how the IOC planned to maintain the integrity of the sport, Adams said: "People would say that these are exceptional circumstances, and we need exceptional measures."

"This is about the Olympic spirit," Adams added. "And the Olympic spirit is about nations competing, athletes competing, and we will do our best make sure that it sends a signal that sport can improve the world."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub 1:21

The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

View More Video