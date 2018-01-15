World

Volcano in Papua New Guinea little known, hard to predict

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 11:52 PM

CANBERRA, Australia

People in Papua New Guinea are being warned that an eruption of a volcano in the South Pacific nation could also cause a tsunami.

The volcano on small Kadovar Island has been erupting for more than a week, forcing 700 people to leave that island and 3,000 to be evacuated from nearby Biem Island. Flights in the area have been canceled due to the risk posed by the ash plumes.

Chris Firth, a volcano expert from the Department of Earth and Planetary Science at Australia's Macquarie University, said Tuesday the steepness of the volcano meant an eruption may trigger landslides into the sea, which could create a tsunami.

The volcano was also not well-studied so its activity would be harder to predict.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub 1:21

The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

View More Video