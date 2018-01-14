In this Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, photo provided by Earl Recamunda, an orange glow is seen at the cloud-shrouded crater of Mayon volcano at Legazpi city, Albay province, about 340 kilometers
In this Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, photo provided by Earl Recamunda, an orange glow is seen at the cloud-shrouded crater of Mayon volcano at Legazpi city, Albay province, about 340 kilometers 210 miles) southeast of Manila, Philippines. The Philippines' most active volcano rumbled back to life Sunday with lava rising to its crater in a gentle eruption that has prompted authorities to evacuate thousands of villagers.
World

Lava flowing from Philippine volcano, thousands evacuated

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 11:40 PM

LEGAZPI, Philippines

More than 9,000 people have evacuated the area around the Philippines' most active volcano as lava flows down its crater in a gentle eruption that scientists are warning could turn explosive.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology increased the alert level for Mount Mayon late Sunday to three on a scale of five, indicating an increased tendency toward a hazardous eruption.

Institute head Renato Solidum said lava flowed at least half a kilometer (less than half a mile) down a gulley from the crater and on Monday morning, ash clouds appeared mid-slope.

Molten rocks and lava at Mayon's crater lit the night sky Sunday despite thick clouds, sending thousands of residents into evacuation shelters.

Mayon in northeastern Albay province has erupted about 50 times in the last 500 years.

