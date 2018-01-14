Lava flowing from Philippine volcano, thousands evacuated

More than 9,000 people have evacuated the area around the Philippines' most active volcano as lava flows down its crater in a gentle eruption that scientists are warning could turn explosive.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology increased the alert level for Mount Mayon late Sunday to three on a scale of five, indicating an increased tendency toward a hazardous eruption.
Institute head Renato Solidum said lava flowed at least half a kilometer (less than half a mile) down a gulley from the crater and on Monday morning, ash clouds appeared mid-slope.
Molten rocks and lava at Mayon's crater lit the night sky Sunday despite thick clouds, sending thousands of residents into evacuation shelters.
Never miss a local story.
Mayon in northeastern Albay province has erupted about 50 times in the last 500 years.
Comments