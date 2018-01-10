A Syrian boy gazed through a gym window. Captivated, the owners tried to find him.

It became an arresting image: a Syrian boy in a Turkish city, with his shoe-polishing materials thrown over his shoulder, gazing through the window of a gym, his facial expression hidden but his longing apparent.
Captured in front of Olympiat Sports Center, the photo of Muhammad Hussein, 12, a Syrian refugee, gained attention on social media throughout the country, The Hurriyet Daily News reported. In the photo taken Jan. 2, Hussein stares at the gym equipment. Although it’s winter, all he has on is a gray sweater, black pants and slippers.
The man who snapped the photo, Omer Yavuz, told Buzzfeed News the photo “broke his heart” and he knew he had to share it.
An owner of the gym, Mustafa Kucukkaya, was also moved by the photo. He asked Yavuz for the original picture, the publication reported. Kacukkaya even posted it on his own Instagram, asking anyone who knows the boy to get in touch with the gym.
Hussein fled the war in Syria four years ago and has been working as a shoe-shiner, the Hindustan Times reported. He lives with his father who collects scrap for a living, according to the Indian newspaper.
Kucukkaya told Buzzfeed News the boy “had no idea that the photo had gone viral” when a member of the gym saw him working on a sidewalk a few days later and convinced him to come inside.
One of the business owners made Hussein a free member at the gym for a lifetime, according to Turkish publication Ensonhaber.
Hussein, who has received media attention since the image, told reporters he is excited to have access to the gym. He told Haberturk, a Turkish newspaper, that the facility is helping him lose weight.
More good fortune could soon be on the way. Kucukkaya told Buzzfeed News he’s been receiving calls from strangers who want to help Hussein and his family.
