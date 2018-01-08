Teen doused delivery drivers in acid, then tried to steal their mopeds

The 17-year-old boy sprayed six delivery drivers with acid over less than two hours on a summer night in London, leaving one of the drivers with “life changing injuries.”
The goal, authorities said, was to try to steal their mopeds. He ended up stealing two of the motor scooters before trying to take the other four, according to BBC News. He was arrested the following day.
Derryck John initially denied the charges and was set to stand trial, but on Monday the teen pleaded guilty to six counts of throwing a corrosive liquid with intent to “disable, burn, maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm” and several other robbery charges, the Guardian reported. The juvenile was also publicly named by the judge for the first time due to “overwhelming, huge public interest,” the publication reported.
A note from John that was read aloud to the court by the judge said the guilty pleas were entered “on the basis that the acid was thrown to incapacitate the victims” in the July attacks and that “the other male involved was much older than me,” The Independent reported. The other person who was allegedly involved has not been identified.
The substance thrown on the riders is believed to have had a PH level of 1 or 2, similar to battery acid, according to The Guardian. An eyewitness said he heard a delivery driver screaming in pain, BBC News reported.
One of the victims, Jabed Hussain, was working for UberEats at the time and told The Independent he credits his “melted” helmet for deflecting the acid and saving his life. But he told the publication he’s been unable to work since the attack, in which he damaged his lungs by accidentally inhaling water tainted with the acid after his face was rinsed off.
John, who was 16 at the time of the attacks, said in his note that he “really didn’t appreciate the damage that would be done,” adding that he’s “terrified” of the sentence he will receive, BBC News reported.
After John’s guilty pleas were entered, his mother sobbed and shouted as she left the courtroom, The Evening Standard reported.
Acid attacks have been on the rise in London. According to BBC News, there were 166 such attacks in 2014 and more than 400 in 2016. Dr. Simon Harding, a criminologist at Middlesex University, told BBC that carrying bleach and other corrosive liquids isn’t prohibited.
“...You can buy it online or any DIY stores,” he said. “it’s difficult to prove any illegal motive in carrying it and you can hide it or disguise it in a drink bottle.”
