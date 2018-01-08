The Latest: NKorea slams Trump's claim of diplomatic success

South Korean soldiers salute as vehicles carrying the South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and other delegations pass on Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. North and South Korea were set to hold rare talks at their tense border Tuesday to discuss how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in the South and improve their long-strained ties. Lee Jin-man AP Photo