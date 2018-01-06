Opposition leader Salvador Nasralla is surrounded by supporters as he arrives for a rally where he reaffirmed his claim on the presidency of Honduras, in the central park of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Following a disputed election marred by irregularities, incumbent Juan Orlando Hernandez was declared the victor and will be inaugurated on Jan. 27. At a march and rally that drew thousands Saturday, Nasralla said he would not stop calling for protests and civil disobedience until Hernandez agrees to step down.
Opposition leader Salvador Nasralla is surrounded by supporters as he arrives for a rally where he reaffirmed his claim on the presidency of Honduras, in the central park of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Following a disputed election marred by irregularities, incumbent Juan Orlando Hernandez was declared the victor and will be inaugurated on Jan. 27. At a march and rally that drew thousands Saturday, Nasralla said he would not stop calling for protests and civil disobedience until Hernandez agrees to step down. Fernando Antonio AP Photo
Opposition leader Salvador Nasralla is surrounded by supporters as he arrives for a rally where he reaffirmed his claim on the presidency of Honduras, in the central park of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Following a disputed election marred by irregularities, incumbent Juan Orlando Hernandez was declared the victor and will be inaugurated on Jan. 27. At a march and rally that drew thousands Saturday, Nasralla said he would not stop calling for protests and civil disobedience until Hernandez agrees to step down. Fernando Antonio AP Photo

World

Thousands march against election result in Honduras

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 11:12 PM

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras

Thousands of demonstrators led by opposition leader Salvador Nasralla have gathered in Honduras' second-largest city to protest the re-election of President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a vote they say was fraudulent.

"We will not stop until Hernandez says he's leaving," Nasralla told supporters, many of whom chanted "JOH out!" referring to Hernandez.

It was the first such march in San Pedro Sula since the Nov. 26 election, and the losing candidate once again appealed to the Organization of American States and the countries that have recognized Hernandez's victory to listen to the protesters.

According to the official count, Hernandez won with 42.95 percent to 41.42 for Nasralla.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

However the OAS called for a repeat of the vote, saying the official version of the count included "extreme statistical improbability."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub 1:21

The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

View More Video