Georgia sentences Saakashvili to 3 years in absentia

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili gestures during a hearing in a court room in Kiev, Ukraine. The Tbilisi city court in Georgia on Jan. 5 has found Saakashvili guilty of abuse of power in connection with a 2006 murder case and has sentenced him in absentia to three years in prison. Efrem Lukatsky AP Photo