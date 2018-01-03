World

8 arrested after at least 20 killed in Nigeria attacks

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 11:01 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

WARRI, Nigeria

Authorities in Nigeria say eight people have been arrested after a series of attacks blamed on Fulani herdsmen who oppose a new anti-grazing law.

The governor of Benue state in north-central Nigeria has blamed the herdsmen for killing at least 20 people in coordinated attacks.

Among the dead were nine livestock guards who were to implement the law prohibiting open grazing of animals. The herdsmen have strongly opposed the law since it was signed in November.

The arrests were announced Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More than 300 people have been killed in clashes between Fulani herdsmen and Benue communities over the past two years. Such fights over land between the mostly Muslim herdsmen and predominantly Christian farmers are common in Nigeria.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub 1:21

The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

View More Video