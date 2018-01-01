Trump slams Pakistan for 'lies & deceit' in New Year's tweet

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he arrives for a New Year's Eve gala at his Mar-a-Lago resort, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump slammed Pakistan for 'lies & deceit' in a New Year's Day tweet that said Islamabad had played U.S. leaders for 'fools'. 'No more,' Trump tweeted. Meanwhile, Pakistan had no official comment but Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif tweeted that his government was preparing a response that 'will let the world know the truth.' Evan Vucci, File AP Photo