UN: Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen kill 109 people in 10 days

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 10:03 AM

SANAA, Yemen

The U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Yemen says Saudi-led airstrikes have killed 109 civilians over the past 10 days.

Jamie McGoldrick said Thursday that those killed include at least 54 in airstrikes on a market in the western province of Taiz, and 14 people from the same family in an airstrike on a farm in the coastal Hodeida province.

He says such incidents "prove complete disregard for human life that all parties, including the Saudi-led coalition, continue to show in this absurd war."

The coalition, backing an internationally recognized government, has been at war with Iran-allied Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, since March 2015. The stalemated war has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced 3 million, damaged critical infrastructure and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

