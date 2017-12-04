FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017 file photo, Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya leaves after attending a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Mallya is due back in court in London on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, for the start of an extradition hearing due to last about eight days that should determine whether he will be sent back to India to face money laundering allegations related to the collapse of several of his businesses.
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017 file photo, Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya leaves after attending a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Mallya is due back in court in London on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, for the start of an extradition hearing due to last about eight days that should determine whether he will be sent back to India to face money laundering allegations related to the collapse of several of his businesses.
Indian tycoon faces extradition hearing in London

December 04, 2017 02:23 AM

The extradition hearing for Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya is set to begin in a London court.

The hearing scheduled to start Monday in Westminster Magistrates Court is expected to last roughly eight days and lead to a verdict on whether he will be sent back to India or allowed to remain in Britain.

He is sought by India on money-laundering charges related to the demise of several of his high-profile businesses, including an airline.

Mallya, a former member of India's parliament who received wide coverage for his lavish parties and upscale lifestyle, has denied all the allegations against him.

